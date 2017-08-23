(rtn) Michelle Hunziker präsentiert am 24. August in der Strand-Arena amTimmendorfer Strand "Das große Sommer Hit Festival 2017". Viele bekannte Stars werden mit ihren Hits am Ostseestrand Urlaubsfeeling bieten. "Das große Sommer Hit Festival 2017" wird am 26. August im ZDF gezeigt.





Mit dabei sind Chris Norman, Jürgen Drews, die Kelly Family, Kerstin Ott, Michelle, Oonagh, Prince Damien, Vicky Leandros, Santiano, Beatrice Egli, Maite Kelly, Howard Carpendale, Feuerherz, Otto, Peter Kraus, Die Lochis, Al Bano